Weird

Virginia police catch pot-bellied pig on the loose

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 5:58 AM

HENRICO, Va.

A pot-bellied pig that had been on the loose for weeks in a Virginia neighborhood has been nabbed by police.

The pig had become a familiar sight in Henrico's Twin Hickory subdivision as he scurried around the neighborhood.

Police finally caught him Tuesday morning after he briefly held up traffic on a busy street.

Lt. Shawn Sears of the Henrico Animal Protection Police said officers had been hearing reports for weeks about sightings of the pig.

On their Facebook page, Henrico police posted video of them chasing the animal. "Just another day at the office," police wrote.

Sears said the pig is likely a pet that escaped.

If the pig's owner doesn't come forward to claim him, police plan to place him with an animal rescue organization.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mike Napoli assesses what could have been for the Rangers in 2017

Mike Napoli assesses what could have been for the Rangers in 2017 1:35

Mike Napoli assesses what could have been for the Rangers in 2017
Delino DeShields said it feels weird to end the season with meaningless games 1:49

Delino DeShields said it feels weird to end the season with meaningless games
Viral video shows a suspect snatch woman's purse at a popular bar in Fort Worth 0:40

Viral video shows a suspect snatch woman's purse at a popular bar in Fort Worth

View More Video