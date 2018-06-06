Baseball-sized hail hits Dallas-Fort Worth area

A tractor trailer attempting to drive up a icy hill in Longview around noon on Tuesday had its wheels begin spinning as it climbed the hill and began to slide backwards down the hill. Facebook user Kristy Boyd caught the frightening scene on camer
A police officer in Aransas, Texas, captured the moment winds from Hurricane Harvey stripped the roof from a building in the Gulf Coast port city on Friday, August 25. Aransas Pass Police Department said this video captured the harbor master’s off
Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according
Forecasters labeled Harvey a "life-threatening storm" that posed a "grave risk," saying it could swamp several counties more than 100 miles inland. The National Hurricane Center expects the storm to become a Category 3 hurricane before it makes la
Forecasters projected that Hurricane Harvey would make landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watches, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harve
A surprise storm late Sunday afternoon ripped through the Overton Park area of southwest Fort Worth, causing extensive damage, including a large tree that crashed through a house (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram).
Lightning observed by the GOES-16 Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) illuminates the storms developing over southeast Texas on the morning of Feb. 14, 2017, in this animation of GLM lightning events overlaid on Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) clo