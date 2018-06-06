Baseball-sized hail hits Dallas-Fort Worth area

An early morning storm brought baseball-sized hail to the Dallas-Forth Worth area on June 6, 2018, that damaged cars and windows, according to residents and local media.
Mark Burnett via Storyful
Know your thunderstorm types

Weather

Know your thunderstorm types

Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Hurricane Harvey strips roof off building

Weather

Hurricane Harvey strips roof off building

A police officer in Aransas, Texas, captured the moment winds from Hurricane Harvey stripped the roof from a building in the Gulf Coast port city on Friday, August 25. Aransas Pass Police Department said this video captured the harbor master’s off

Harvey strengthens to hurricane in Gulf of Mexico

Weather

Harvey strengthens to hurricane in Gulf of Mexico

Forecasters projected that Hurricane Harvey would make landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watches, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harve

Tree falls through a house in Overton Park

Fort Worth

Tree falls through a house in Overton Park

A surprise storm late Sunday afternoon ripped through the Overton Park area of southwest Fort Worth, causing extensive damage, including a large tree that crashed through a house (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram).