Flooding, large hail and destructive winds threaten Fort Worth area

A huge portion of North Texas is under a flash flood watch through Wednesday afternoon, and a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth warns that roadways could become dangerous to drive upon.
The NWS also warns that the threat of large hail and damaging wind will increase throughout the area over the course of the day on Tuesday.
"We might see some isolated heavy areas which could cause issues on the road, and of course there's a lot of construction going on, so that could cause issues as well," said Bianca Villanueva, NWS meteorologist.
She said that motorists should follow a few basic tips when driving conditions become dangerous.
Never miss a local story.
"Definitely be cautious on roadways, follow the warning 'turn around, don't drown,' and keep up to date on any flash flood warnings issued for your area," she said.
A flash flood warning is issued by the NWS when flooding is either imminent or already underway.
Also, "You definitely need to slow down. Some other vehicles will slow down, and if you don't slow down with them you could cause an accident," Villanueva said.
She said that while the Metroplex should get two to three inches of rain, even more rain is expected in east Texas.
There's still a 30 percent chance of rain Wednesday night, but the rain should clear by Thursday morning, Villanueva said.
Tuesday's high temperatures will reach the 70s, but Wednesday will be cooler, with highs in the mid-60s. Highs will warm back into the 70s by Friday.
Comments