Weather

Widespread showers, possible lightning could linger into Sunday evening in Fort Worth

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

January 07, 2018 05:04 PM

FORT WORTH

Rain showers are expected to become more widespread across North Texas late this afternoon and into the evening with isolated thunderstorms possible, according to the National Weather Service.

"It's moving very quickly across our area and will be moving out out of the area in the next 2 to 3 hours," said Tom Bradshaw, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Around 4:45 p.m., Bradshaw said that most of Tarrant County was getting rainfall.

"Most areas are seeing rain right now," said Bradshaw.

He said lightning strikes could become a hazard in isolated areas.

"Most of the hazardous lightning will be east and south of Tarrant County," said Bradshaw. "The air in Tarrant County is too cool and stable right now for lightning strikes on ground, but you can't ever rule it out. Most of the lightning in Tarrant County will remain elevated at the cloud level and not reach the ground."

Once the band of heavy showers coming in from the northwest moves out, it will remain partly cloudy after midnight.

Temperatures will also drop with lows in the lower 40s with winds out of the west blowing at 10 to 15 mph. Eventually the winds will becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Bradshaw added that the cool front from the northwest will be moving into the area overnight.

"It will enter Tarrant County around 9 to 10 p.m. tonight so it will be a little gusty the of the night," said Bradshaw.

Bradshaw added that people in Tarrant County should expect Monday morning temperatures to start of in the low 40s with gusty winds and highs topping out in the upper 50s by the afternoon.

  • Bridges ice over in Fort Worth

    Light precipitation and sub-freezing temperatures make travel hazardous and slow, especially on area bridges. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

Bridges ice over in Fort Worth

Light precipitation and sub-freezing temperatures make travel hazardous and slow, especially on area bridges. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

