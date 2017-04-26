Cold front brings hail, rain to North Texas Wednesday morning

A cold front passed through DFW early Wednesday morning, hitting some areas with lots of quarter- and golf-ball-size hail.
The storms reached North Texas about 6 a.m., moving northeast from south of Fort Worth, bringing hail, rain and winds of up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Hail reportedly damaged vehicles around the area.
Catch of the night! Officers Walden and Fowlks found the culprits that damaged several of our #police vehicles this morning. @wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/Pl2uKkvsqQ— Cedar Hill Police (@CedarHillPolice) April 26, 2017
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in DFW, including Tarrant County, until 1 p.m., according to the weather service.
Oncor reported that more than 4,400 customers in Tarrant County were affected by power outages.
The effects of the cold front will be noticeable to North Texans, according to the weather service forecast, as it will hold temperatures around or below 70 throughout Wednesday. Winds are expected to reach 20-30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph, Wednesday afternoon.
