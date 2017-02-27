Scattered storms expected in DFW Monday afternoon, hail possible

Some scattered storms may pop up in North Texas Monday and could bring severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a 20-30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area, according to the National Weather Service, with the best chances in the afternoon. The high temperature will be about 78 degrees.
“If we get storms that develop, there’s potential for them to produce some large hail,” said meteorologist Jason Dunn. “Problem is, we’re not sure if they’re going to develop. Right now (about 7 a.m.), it looks like we’ll get a few storms, but by no means is everyone going to get a storm.”
The National Weather Service calls for 20 percent chance of storms Monday night and 30 percent chance of storms Tuesday. The rest of the forecast calls for dry conditions until Sunday, with highs in the 60s.
