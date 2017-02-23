Record heat, fire danger expected Thursday in DFW

Meteorologists expect a high of 90 degrees in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Thursday afternoon, easily surpassing the current record-high temperature for this date, 86 degrees in 1933, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The normal high temperature for this date in DFW is 62 degrees, said meteorologist Matt Stalley.
Wind speed will increase in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Because of the wind, warmth and dryness, there is an elevated fire danger through most of North Texas, according to the weather service, so residents should avoid activities that could cause grass fires, such as starting campfires or tossing out cigarette butts, Stalley said.
“Grass fires can get out of hand quickly,” Stalley said.
A cold front will move through North Texas on Friday, causing the high temperature to drop to about 68. The elevated fire danger will remain.
On Saturday, the high will hover around 57, according to the weather service forecast. In the days after, high temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and 70s. There’s a chance of storms Sunday night.
It’s still going to be winter for another month, but the weather is expected to feel more like spring — or in Thursday’s case, maybe more like summer — for at least the next two weeks, Stalley said.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
