February 20, 2017 7:33 AM

Texas storms bring rain to DFW, possible tornado to San Antonio

By Mark David Smith

FORT WORTH

A large storm system passed through DFW late Sunday night and early Monday morning, bringing about a half inch of rain to the area.

In Central Texas, the storms were more severe.

Monday morning, DFW Airport had received 0.51 inch of rain since about 11 p.m. Sunday, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Juan Hernandez.

So far in 2017, DFW has gotten 5.90 inches of rain. The yearly average for January and February is 4.79 inches, Hernandez said, and there’s still more than a week left in February.

Hernandez said a small amount of rain may linger on the east side of North Texas. The rest of this week is expected to be dry with comfortable high temperatures.

Farther south, a possible tornado damaged more than 150 homes in San Antonio as the storms pounded the city with record rainfall, according to mysanantonio.com. Some minor injuries were reported, and nearly 23,000 people were without power Monday morning.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

