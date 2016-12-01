Winter alert: DFW area expected to get first freeze next week

The cold temperatures that greeted North Texans Thursday will seem warm to what is expected a week from now.
Lows next Thursday should be in the 20s northwest of Fort Worth and closer to 30 in the DFW area. No ice or snow is expected.
With the average first freeze coming Nov. 22 at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, the cold snap is overdue.
“Officially, many parts of the Metroplex have yet to have a freeze,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jesse Moore. “We’ll get one next week. This will be the coldest weather so far of the season.”
It's almost time to get out the winter coats! Our coldest weather yet will arrive the middle of next week. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/95rRUpMMDD— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 1, 2016
Thursday morning’s low temperature was 36 degrees, but lows Friday and through the weekend should creep into the mid-40s, accompanied by a steady dose of rain.
It should start raining Friday night and stick around for most of Saturday and parts of Sunday.
“Right now, it’s looking we’ll see a little bit over an inch in the DFW area,’ Moore said.
Rainfall totals in East Texas, which is currently experiencing drought conditions, should be higher.
While the next cold snap should arrive late Wednesday, the DFW area just experienced the warmest meteorological fall (Sept. 1 to Nov. 30) on record.
The average temperature for September, October and November at DFW Airport was 73 degrees, surprising the previous record of 72.4 degrees in 1931.
November was also the warmest on record, with an average temperature of 63.5, besting the previous record of 63.2 set in 1909.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
