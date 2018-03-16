West 7th traffic was already bad, and then this street was closed

Traffic is always a challenge in Fort Worth's popular West 7th area.
And, for the next four months, that congestion likely will be kicked up a few notches because of a city street closure.
Currie Street has been shut down at the intersection with West Lancaster Avenue. The closure, which began this week, eliminates one of just a handful of north-south roads between West Seventh Street and West Lancaster Avenue.
That means patrons coming and going from the West 7th shops and restaurants this weekend likely will endure even longer than normal lines in parking areas.
"We are installing new storm drain, water lines and a new traffic signal at Currie Street as part of the Trail Drive Extension project. Sidewalk ramps and pavement reconstruction are also included," city spokeswoman Janice Thompson-Burgess said in an email. "We expect the intersection to reopen in mid-July of 2018."
Long-term, this road work is a good thing for West 7th revelers.
Fort Worth is extending Trail Drive through the Farrington Field parking lot, to provide traffic relief to other area intersections such as Montgomery Street and University Drive.
It will provide a new link between West 7th and the city's cultural district, including the museums and Will Rogers Memorial Center and livestock barns.
