Currie Street is closed for construction until mid-July at West Lancaster Avenue.
Currie Street is closed for construction until mid-July at West Lancaster Avenue. Gordon Dickson
Currie Street is closed for construction until mid-July at West Lancaster Avenue. Gordon Dickson

Your Commute

West 7th traffic was already bad, and then this street was closed

By Gordon Dickson

gdickson@star-telegram.com

March 16, 2018 12:04 PM

Fort Worth

Traffic is always a challenge in Fort Worth's popular West 7th area.

And, for the next four months, that congestion likely will be kicked up a few notches because of a city street closure.

Currie Street has been shut down at the intersection with West Lancaster Avenue. The closure, which began this week, eliminates one of just a handful of north-south roads between West Seventh Street and West Lancaster Avenue.

That means patrons coming and going from the West 7th shops and restaurants this weekend likely will endure even longer than normal lines in parking areas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"We are installing new storm drain, water lines and a new traffic signal at Currie Street as part of the Trail Drive Extension project. Sidewalk ramps and pavement reconstruction are also included," city spokeswoman Janice Thompson-Burgess said in an email. "We expect the intersection to reopen in mid-July of 2018."

More Videos

Driving performance declines when texting 67

Driving performance declines when texting

Pause
Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot 141

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament 51

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years 241

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years

Entrevista con Dennis Quaid 259

Entrevista con Dennis Quaid

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo 110

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo

Wallpaper is making a comeback 102

Wallpaper is making a comeback

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history 333

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue 42

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting 99

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

A new parking policy went into effect in April. 10-30 cars are being towed per weekend. mmartinez@star-telegram.com

Long-term, this road work is a good thing for West 7th revelers.

Fort Worth is extending Trail Drive through the Farrington Field parking lot, to provide traffic relief to other area intersections such as Montgomery Street and University Drive.

It will provide a new link between West 7th and the city's cultural district, including the museums and Will Rogers Memorial Center and livestock barns.

Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796; @gdickson

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Driving performance declines when texting 67

Driving performance declines when texting

Pause
Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot 141

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament 51

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years 241

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years

Entrevista con Dennis Quaid 259

Entrevista con Dennis Quaid

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo 110

Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo

Wallpaper is making a comeback 102

Wallpaper is making a comeback

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history 333

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue 42

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting 99

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

Driving performance declines when texting

View More Video