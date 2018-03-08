The state’s AirCheckTexas program provides replacement vouchers or subsidies to help drivers replace or repair gas guzzlers.
The state’s AirCheckTexas program provides replacement vouchers or subsidies to help drivers replace or repair gas guzzlers. Bruce Chambers
The state’s AirCheckTexas program provides replacement vouchers or subsidies to help drivers replace or repair gas guzzlers. Bruce Chambers

Your Commute

Did your car fail inspection? This agency will give you money for a new one

By Gordon Dickson

gdickson@star-telegram.com

March 08, 2018 11:39 AM

Failing a car inspection in Texas can be a bummer.

But, If your car flops the emissions test, there's a local government agency that is eager to give you free money — up to $3,500 to apply to the cost of a new car.

And, you don't have to be dirt poor to qualify for the dough.

The North Central Texas Council of Government operates a program known as AirCheck Texas. The program is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth region's initiative to reduce air pollution.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

North Texans who meet the income limits can get up to $3,500 to buy a new car, or $600 to repair their current vehicle.

The income limits are pretty generous. For example, a family of four earning $75,300 or less per year qualifies for the money.

Also, applicants must be a resident of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, Johnson, Parker, Ellis, Kaufman or Rockwall counties.

"We have almost $30 million in assistance to help qualifying motorists address their vehicles’ emissions problems," Brian Wilson, council of governments spokesman, said in an email. "The money needs to be spent by August 2019, and we’re really trying to get the word out."

For information on how to apply, go to the AirCheck Texas website.

Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796; @gdickson

More Videos

Driving performance declines when texting 67

Driving performance declines when texting

Pause
Arlington officers shoot a man with knife answering 911 hangup call 128

Arlington officers shoot a man with knife answering 911 hangup call

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence 75

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence

Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders 89

Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders

Protesters disrupt Hispanic Chamber of Commerce meeting featuring Sheriff Waybourn 177

Protesters disrupt Hispanic Chamber of Commerce meeting featuring Sheriff Waybourn

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7 30

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7 30

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of correctional officers 32

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of correctional officers

Russian police pull over female drivers to give them flowers ahead of International Women's Day 112

Russian police pull over female drivers to give them flowers ahead of International Women's Day

Take a look into the Rangers new Globe Life Field 155

Take a look into the Rangers new Globe Life Field

The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year. Mark Hoffer, Gordon Dicksonmhoffer@star-telegram.com, gdickson@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Driving performance declines when texting 67

Driving performance declines when texting

Pause
Arlington officers shoot a man with knife answering 911 hangup call 128

Arlington officers shoot a man with knife answering 911 hangup call

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence 75

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence

Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders 89

Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders

Protesters disrupt Hispanic Chamber of Commerce meeting featuring Sheriff Waybourn 177

Protesters disrupt Hispanic Chamber of Commerce meeting featuring Sheriff Waybourn

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7 30

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7 30

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of correctional officers 32

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of correctional officers

Russian police pull over female drivers to give them flowers ahead of International Women's Day 112

Russian police pull over female drivers to give them flowers ahead of International Women's Day

Take a look into the Rangers new Globe Life Field 155

Take a look into the Rangers new Globe Life Field

Driving performance declines when texting

View More Video