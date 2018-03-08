Did your car fail inspection? This agency will give you money for a new one

Failing a car inspection in Texas can be a bummer.
But, If your car flops the emissions test, there's a local government agency that is eager to give you free money — up to $3,500 to apply to the cost of a new car.
And, you don't have to be dirt poor to qualify for the dough.
The North Central Texas Council of Government operates a program known as AirCheck Texas. The program is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth region's initiative to reduce air pollution.
North Texans who meet the income limits can get up to $3,500 to buy a new car, or $600 to repair their current vehicle.
The income limits are pretty generous. For example, a family of four earning $75,300 or less per year qualifies for the money.
Also, applicants must be a resident of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, Johnson, Parker, Ellis, Kaufman or Rockwall counties.
"We have almost $30 million in assistance to help qualifying motorists address their vehicles’ emissions problems," Brian Wilson, council of governments spokesman, said in an email. "The money needs to be spent by August 2019, and we’re really trying to get the word out."
For information on how to apply, go to the AirCheck Texas website.
Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796; @gdickson
