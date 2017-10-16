Take a sneak peek at TEX Rail trains that will carry riders in Fort Worth next year

1:40 Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice Pause

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

1:10 Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake

0:41 Load up on zinc - a new UT Arlington study says it can halt the growth of cancer cells

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

0:21 SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

2:25 Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

1:14 It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule