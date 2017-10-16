Take a sneak peek at TEX Rail trains that will carry riders in Fort Worth next year

More Videos

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Pause
Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake 1:10

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake

Load up on zinc - a new UT Arlington study says it can halt the growth of cancer cells 0:41

Load up on zinc - a new UT Arlington study says it can halt the growth of cancer cells

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:21

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

  • TEX Rail - Getting North Texas On Track

    The T's animated video on TEX Rail - a 27-mile commuter rail project coming to Tarrant County.

The T's animated video on TEX Rail - a 27-mile commuter rail project coming to Tarrant County.
The T's animated video on TEX Rail - a 27-mile commuter rail project coming to Tarrant County.

Your Commute

Take a sneak peek at TEX Rail trains that will carry riders in Fort Worth next year

By Gordon Dickson

gdickson@star-telegram.com

October 16, 2017 11:45 AM

One of the first TEX Rail cars off the assembly line was publicly unveiled last week during a transit exposition in Atlanta — and Fort Worth officials say the vehicle was a hit among those who saw it.

TEX Rail is the new commuter train line that will run between downtown Fort Worth and Dallas-Fort Worth Airport with stops at the Stockyards, North Beach Street, North Richland Hills and Grapevine. Service is expected to begin in late 2018.

texrail
A TEX Rail car built by Swiss company Stadler was displayed last week at a transit expo in Atlanta. TEX Rail is scheduled to begin operating from downtown Fort Worth to Grapevine and DFW Airport beginning late next year.
Fort Worth Transportation Authority

The trains manufactured by the Swiss company Stadler, which opened a facility in Utah to build rail cars for TEX Rail and other commuter lines in the United States, were unveiled during the American Public Transportation Association’s event (known in the industry as “APTAEXPO”).

The Stadler FLIRT looks a lot like a subway car on the outside and a trolley on the inside. It has ample standing room, panoramic windows and ground-level boarding that makes it easier for people with wheelchairs, bicycles or strollers to get on and off.

texrail4
The interior of TEX Rail cars will feature cloth seating, digital displays and lots of standing room.
Fort Worth Transportation Authority

Despite the sleek, modern look, the vehicle is a self-propelled, diesel-powered rail car. Once TEX Rail is open, rail cars will typically run in pairs. The train operator will be able to use controls on either the front or the back of the set (so no turning around is required).

TEX Rail is being built by the Fort Worth Transportation Authority. The agency, also sometimes called the T, operates bus service, Molly the Trolley and other transit programs in Tarrant County.

texrail6
TEX Rail cars are designed have “level boarding,” meaning riders waiting for the train on a platform can board with little effort, even if they have wheelchairs, a stroller or bicycle.
Fort Worth Transportation Authority

Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796, @gdickson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Pause
Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake 1:10

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake

Load up on zinc - a new UT Arlington study says it can halt the growth of cancer cells 0:41

Load up on zinc - a new UT Arlington study says it can halt the growth of cancer cells

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:21

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

  • Driving performance declines when texting

    Five seconds is the average time your eyes are off the road while texting. At 55 mph, that's enough time to cover the length of a football field.

Driving performance declines when texting

View More Video