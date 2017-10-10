Precinct Line Road closed as work steps up on TEX Rail crossings

On a normal day, about 26,000 vehicles use Precinct Line Road in North Richland Hills. But this week, those motorists are being asked to make other arrangements.
Traffic in both directions of Precinct Line Road is scheduled to be shut down through Thursday afternoon just north of Glade Road to make way for railroad crossing improvements.
Precinct Line closed Tues-Thurs btwn Glade & Rumfield for TEXRail work. Use Davis as alt. @SDaviesNBC5 @gdickson @WBAP247NEWS pic.twitter.com/cwPJn9SBXr— North Richland Hills (@CityofNRH) October 9, 2017
The crossing work between Glade Road and Rumfield Road is part of the effort to get the TEX Rail commuter train service up and running by the end of 2018. TEX Rail will be a commuter line running from downtown Fort Worth to Grapevine and DFW Airport, including two stops in North Richland Hills.
The crossing at Glade Road is also a prominent recreational area for pedestrians and cyclists using the Cotton Belt Trail.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Traffic that shows up at the road closure will be redirected to nearby Davis Boulevard, but those drivers can expect delays of several minutes.
Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796, @gdickson
