A TollTag featuring the TCU logo is the best-selling specialty tag.
A TollTag featuring the TCU logo is the best-selling specialty tag. NTTA handout
A TollTag featuring the TCU logo is the best-selling specialty tag. NTTA handout

Your Commute

Here’s one way that TCU is more popular than the Dallas Cowboys

By Gordon Dickson

gdickson@star-telegram.com

October 10, 2017 11:38 AM

The Dallas Cowboys may grab bigger crowds and headlines across North Texas, but it’s Texas Christian University that adorns more windshields.

A simple purple TollTag featuring the TCU logo is the best-selling specialty tag in the Metroplex, according to the North Texas Tollway Authority. More than 26,000 TCU TollTags have been sold since the agency began offering them in 2013.

TollTags may be used on the region’s growing tollway system, as well as on the many managed toll lanes on Metroplex freeways. Among them: North Tarrant Express along Loop 820 and Airport Freeway in Northeast Tarrant County, the DFW Connector in Grapevine and LBJ Express in Dallas.

The Cowboys specialty TollTag is the second-most popular with more than 17,000 sold.

Why the sales spike? It doesn’t hurt that the Horned Frogs are having a terrific football season, now ranked No. 6 nationally.

tolltag
A Dallas Cowboys specialty TollTag.
NTTA handout

The specialty tags are available, usually for an additional fee of about $20. They’re kind of like a bumper sticker, except for the front windshield of your car instead of the back.

Of course, the overwhelming majority of more than 4 million vehicles with a TollTag on North Texas roads feature the tollway authority’s official logo, an orange square with a black letter T.

Here are the top-selling specialty TollTags:

  • TCU 26,290
  • Dallas Cowboys 17,748
  • SMU 8,427
  • University of Texas 2,192
  • Texas A&M 1,947
  • Texas Tech 1,813
  • Oklahoma 1,105
  • North Texas 604
  • FC Dallas 542.

TCU_TollTag5a
A TollTag featuring the TCU logo is the best-selling specialty tag.
NTTA handout

Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796, @gdickson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Driving performance declines when texting

    Five seconds is the average time your eyes are off the road while texting. At 55 mph, that's enough time to cover the length of a football field.

Driving performance declines when texting

Driving performance declines when texting 1:08

Driving performance declines when texting
The State Fair Chronicles: Introduction 1:03

The State Fair Chronicles: Introduction
Need a snuggle buddy? So does Leah - a Chihuahua mix looking for her furr-ever home! 0:06

Need a snuggle buddy? So does Leah - a Chihuahua mix looking for her furr-ever home!

View More Video