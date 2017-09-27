More Videos

Airbnb rental causing problems for Arlington neighbors 1:17

Airbnb rental causing problems for Arlington neighbors

Pause
Vehicle knocks woman out of her shoes in downtown Fort Worth 0:46

Vehicle knocks woman out of her shoes in downtown Fort Worth

Time lapse of Big Tex's big day 0:34

Time lapse of Big Tex's big day

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

Lake Ridge wideout Malik Knowles impresses in 10-5A opener 1:05

Lake Ridge wideout Malik Knowles impresses in 10-5A opener

Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty 1:13

Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

Facebook Live: A rider, a driver and the president of Fort Worth's Transportation Authority share opinions and predictions for the T bus 4:03

Facebook Live: A rider, a driver and the president of Fort Worth's Transportation Authority share opinions and predictions for the T bus

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

  • Facebook Live: A rider, a driver and the president of Fort Worth's Transportation Authority share opinions and predictions for the T bus

Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com Gordon Dickson gdickson@star-telegram.com
Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com Gordon Dickson gdickson@star-telegram.com

Your Commute

Paul Ballard is Fort Worth’s bus boss, and he isn’t giving up on transit expansion

By Gordon Dickson

gdickson@star-telegram.com

September 27, 2017 2:49 PM

A plan to boost funding for buses in Fort Worth fell through last week, but the leader of the city’s transit service says he isn’t giving up on expansion — especially on the west side.

“We had asked the city for funding for the west quadrant, and they supported it, but we got outmaneuvered on a parliamentarian move,” Paul Ballard, president of the Fort Worth Transportation Authority, said Tuesday as he rode a T bus along Camp Bowie Boulevard. “But that support is still there, and no doubt we will be successful.”

Last week, an effort by Fort Worth Councilman Ann Zadeh and other city leaders to spend roughly $2.8 million in property tax proceeds on expanding bus service fell through after fellow council members Jungus Jordan and Cary Moon were no-shows to a meeting right before finalization of the city budget.

ballard
Fort Worth Transportation Authority president Paul Ballard, shown in 2015, said Tuesday he hasn’t given up on expanding west Fort Worth bus service despite a funding setback at City Hall.
Max Faulkner Star-Telegram

The money would have been on top of roughly $70 million the transportation authority, also known as the T, receives annually. The revenue comes from a half-cent sales tax, as well as about $11 million annually in federal funding and up to $8 million a year from rider fares.

On Tuesday, Ballard spent an hour of his day riding the bus and talking with two Star-Telegram reporters about all things mass transit, including the setback at City Hall. He chatted with riders on the T’s Route 2, which runs from downtown Fort Worth to Ridgmar Mall.

Ballard said his agency’s efforts to expand bus service on the North Side had worked, and that ridership in that area has expanded 5 percent since April. About a fourth of the roughly 25,000 riders per day now come from that part of town, he said. Over the next couple of years, the transportation authority will seek other ways to pay for additional bus service on the west side, and also will tweak bus service as needed when the planned TEX Rail commuter line starts service in late 2018.

TEX Rail will operate from downtown Fort Worth’s Intermodal Transportation Center at 1001 Jones St. to Grapevine and Dallas-Fort Worth Airport’s Terminal B.

Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796, @gdickson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Driving performance declines when texting

View More Video