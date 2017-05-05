Where are the worst drivers in Texas? Three DFW cities make the list.

Anybody who has braved the mean streets of DFW has probably wondered, at least once, if we have the worst drivers in the entire state of Texas.
Well, not quite.
Pearland, a suburb of Houston, has earned that dubious distinction, according to QuoteWizard, an insurance marketplace firm that recently released rankings for all Texas cities.
But a few DFW destinations cracked the top 10: Irving, which had the second highest accident rate in the state, took the No. 2 spot, followed by Plano at No. 3, Arlington at 8 and Dallas at 9.
The rankings were calculated using total accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.
Fort Worth did crack the Top 20, coming in at No. 17, and TCU earned a sideswipe mention among QuoteWizard’s worst college campus drivers list, coming in third behind UT and Baylor.
Amarillo ranked No. 1 with the best drivers in the state, according to the research and West Texas cities, in general, outperformed North and Central Texas. The other piece of good news: Texas ranks 20th for the best drivers in America.
So, at least we’re not in Utah.
Comments