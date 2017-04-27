Euless Main Street bridge over Texas 183 to partially open in June

Business owners and city officials applauded when Southgate Constructors announced Wednesday that the Main Street bridge is scheduled to “partially” open by the end of June.

Selma Santin, public information manager for Southgate Constructors, the firm that is overseeing the $847 million Midtown Express project, said the partial opening means the bridge will have its original capacity of two northbound and two southbound lanes.

“We’re hoping the weather is wonderful for the next four to six weeks,” she said.

Santin added that all of the work on the Main Street bridge should be finished by the end of the year.

Matt Sanman, public information coordinator for Southgate Constructors, said in an email that when the bridge is complete it will have eight lanes total: two northbound lanes, two southbound lanes, a dedicated left turn northbound onto westbound Texas 183 frontage road, a dedicated left turn lane from southbound Main Street onto eastbound Texas 183 frontage road, one dedicated U-turn from eastbound Texas 183 frontage road to westbound Texas 183 frontage road, one dedicated U-turn from westbound Texas 183 frontage road to eastbound Texas 183 frontage road

Last weekend, workers set 36 beams, 18 on each side of the bridge.

After the bridge over Texas 183 was demolished, drivers couldn’t get from north to south Euless without taking detours that were sometimes as long as 15 minutes.

The demolition and replacement of the Main Street bridge is part of the Midtown Express, an $847 million project to reconstruct Texas 183 from Euless to Interstate 35E in Dallas.

The project includes rebuilding main lanes on Texas 183, improving access roads and ramps and adding one toll lane in each direction

The Midtown Express project is an extension of the $2.5 billion North Tarrant Express in Bedford and Hurst. When the work is completed, the 28-mile corridor of Northeast Loop 820 and Texas 121/183 will be rebuilt from Interstate 35W to Interstate 35E in Dallas.

Mayor Linda Martin said she is looking forward to the partial reopening of the bridge.

“This is going to mean so much to the mom-and-pop businesses,” she said.

Ahmed Ramadan and his business partner, Ghazi Babiker, who opened Hala Cafe on North Main and Midway Boulevard, said they are glad that the bridge will open in June.

Ramadan said the restaurant opened shortly after the bridge was demolished, and he was having a hard time attracting customers, but he is looking forward to business picking up.

“It was a very slow progress; we had to work really hard to reach out to the Euless community. We are excited about the fact that we will be able to reach out to customers,” he said.

Ramadan said he also bought a home in Euless because he wants to be part of the community.

“I really believe that (the partial opening of the bridge) will have a huge impact in our business. People will be able to drive back and forth on Main Street.”