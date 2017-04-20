Get ready for traffic headaches in Euless this weekend

Travel on Texas 183 in Euless will be challenging this weekend.

Lanes in both directions will be closed at various times beginning Friday night so that workers can set the beams for the new Main Street bridge as part of the massive Midtown Express project. (The old bridge was demolished in June.)

Here is a rundown of what to expect:

▪ From 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, all eastbound lanes will be closed and one westbound lane will be closed.

▪ From 4 to 10 a.m. Saturday and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, all westbound lanes will be closed.

▪ For a short time Saturday morning, both sides of the highway will be closed.

If it rains this weekend, times will be adjusted; check for updates on the Midtown Express website before driving.

Selma Santin, a spokeswoman for SouthGate Constructors, the company that is overseeing the $847 million Midtown Express project, said the new bridge should be open to full capacity by the end of this year.

“Setting girders this weekend is a milestone toward that,” she said in an email.

The Midtown Express project includes widening and adding toll lanes to Texas 183 from Industrial Boulevard in Euless to Loop 12 in Irving as well as Loop 12 to Interstate 35E and Texas 114 from the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport north entrance in Grapevine to Texas 183.

When the Main Street bridge was demolished in Euless, it cut off north Euless from the southern portion of the city, resulting in long detours to get to businesses on Main Street.