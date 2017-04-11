Large bump in road brings Interstate 35W traffic to halt in Fort Worth

Motorists should avoid northbound Interstate 35W during rush hour Tuesday afternoon.
Traffic on a three-lane stretch of the highway north of downtown Fort Worth was reduced to just one lane, possibly for several hours, after a large buckle formed in the middle of the roadway just north of Texas 121, where I-35W crosses the Trinity River.
Officials with North Tarrant Infrastructure, the firm overseeing a $1-billion-plus makeover of the highway, and Fort Worth city workers are trying to determine the cause of the buckle, spokeswoman Heather DeLapp said. She said the lane closures likely would continue through afternoon rush hour and possibly into the evening.
The bump might have been caused by a broken water line, she said.
Passers-by reported the buckle about 2 p.m. Tuesday, saying the bump appeared to be at least 2 feet high. According to one report, several vehicles scraped their undercarriages on the hump, causing significant damage, after the drivers didn’t notice the obstruction in time to slow down or avoid it.
