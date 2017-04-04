Watch for slow traffic Wednesday behind motorcade on I-35 in Fort Worth

Motorists should be prepared for slow traffic on Interstate 35W just after rush hour Wednesday morning.
About 200 road workers wearing orange reflective vests are expected to participate in a motorcade between 9:30 and 10 a.m. on southbound I-35W from Meacham Boulevard to 28th Street in Fort Worth to commemorate National Work Zone Awareness Week. The workers will ride in official highway vehicles with a police escort.
Organizers say their aim is for the motorcade to disrupt traffic as little as possible. The main purpose is to honor the memory of those who have died in work zones across the United States.
16 Workers killed in work zone crashes last year, according to National Work Zone Awareness Week organizers
“Police officers will just be doing a slow roll. They won’t stop traffic,” said Heather DeLapp, spokeswoman for North Tarrant Infrastructure, the lead developer in the ongoing I-35W reconstruction project.
North Tarrant Infrastructure is among the sponsors of the work zone event, along with the Texas Department of Transportation.
The workers will gather on a new southbound I-35W frontage road, which is currently not open. After a brief safety briefing and press conference, the workers will initiate a motorcade down the frontage road.
The motorcade will use a new southbound ramp to enter the I-35W main lanes for about a mile. Police cars will occupy all lanes of traffic behind the motorcade to prevent the procession from mingling with other traffic, DeLapp said.
The motorcade will then exit at 28th Street.
Last year, 16 workers were killed in work zones nationwide.
