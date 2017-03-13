Take selfie with NTTA road crew, maybe win Texas Rangers tickets

They help thousands of stranded motorists for free each year, but the North Texas Tollway Authority’s roadside crews still aren’t widely known in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.
To raise the profile of the Roadside Safety Services crews, the tollway authority — often known by it’s acronym NTTA — is giving away Texas Rangers baseball tickets.
4,898 Number of flat tires changed in one year by North Texas Tollway Authority roadside crews.
To be entered in the drawing for Rangers tickets, motorists can visit one of the authority’s TollTag stores on a given date and take a “selfie” photo with one of the crew members. Or, North Texans may also enter the contest by simply posting on a social media site such as Twitter, as long as the post includes the phone number for free roadside help (214-224-2203) as well as the hashtags #NTTAKnowsSafety and #sweepstakes.
In Fort Worth, photos can be taken with the Roadside Safety Services crews on several dates at the TollTag Store, 4825 Overton Ridge Blvd. Suite 304. The Fort Worth dates include:
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20 and 22
- 4 to 6 p.m. March 21 and 23.
There are lots of other dates photos can be taken in the Dallas area. For more information, go to NTTA.org.
“Keeping drivers safe on NTTA toll roads is one of the key services we provide to all our customers, and it’s a cornerstone of the authority’s mission,” said Eric Hemphill, authority director of system and incident management.
Last year, roadside crews helped more than 24,500 stranded drivers, officials said.
In the contest, which continues through the end of the month, one winner will be chosen randomly each week for a pair of Texas Rangers tickets.
