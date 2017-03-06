For Spring Break, take Safari Shuttle to Fort Worth Zoo

It’s a Spring Break tradition for many North Texans to visit the Fort Worth Zoo.
But for animal lovers who aren’t too wild about traffic, an alternative is available.
The Fort Worth Transportation Authority will operate a service known as the Safari Shuttle beginning Saturday and continuing through March 19.
The shuttles will operate about every 30 minutes from the Intermodal Transportation Center at 1001 Jones St. in downtown Fort Worth. (Once you’re at the ITC, look for bus bay 5A.)
Visitors may park at metered spots or commercial parking lots around ITC. Or, visitors can take a bus or the Trinity Railway Express to the ITC. Any of those options likely will be preferable to battling the zoo crowds on University Drive and surrounding roads.
(Tip: Downtown meters are free on weekends.)
The shuttle costs $3.50 for adults and $1.75 for children 18 and under and seniors 65 and older or others who can show a reduced-fare identification card. The ride is free for children under 5.
Also, Trinity Railway Express riders can take the shuttle for free by displaying their train pass.
The Safari Shuttle will drop off riders on Colonial Parkway, a short walk to the zoo main entrance.
The first shuttle typically leaves ITC at 9:15 a.m. each day and the last shuttle of the day typically leaves the zoo at 5:45 p.m. weekdays or 6:45 p.m. weekends.
For more details, call the transportation authority’s customer service line at 817-215-8600 or visit the website at http://www.fwta.org/.
Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796, @gdickson
The Fort Worth Zoo is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $14 for adults, $10 for seniors and children (ages 3 to 12), and toddlers 2 and under are free. Admission is half-price every Wednesday
