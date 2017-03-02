‘Quieres un TollTag?’ NTTA phone app now available in Spanish

More than 37 million Americans speak Spanish, according to the Pew Research Center, and the North Texas Tollway Authority wants more of them driving on Dallas-Fort Worth tollways.
The agency, which is based in Plano but operates toll roads across the Metroplex — including Chisholm Trail Parkway, a 28-mile toll road connecting Fort Worth to Cleburne — now offers a phone application that allows customers to manage their TollTag accounts in either English or Spanish.
The app, Tollmate, is available for free download at the iTunes Store or Google Play. It can be used to open a TollTag account, or to manage payment information, contact customer service and perform other tasks.
Users can even plan trips or contact NTTA Roadside Safety Services for free help in the event of a break down.
Most of North Texas’ toll system is now all-electronic. That means users can pay either by opening a TollTag account and attaching a TollTag to their windshield (the least expensive option) or simply driving on the toll roads, where a computerized camera system photographs license plates and sends the registered owner of the vehicle a bill in the mail.
DFW Airport still has old-fashioned toll booths at both of its entrances. But the airport also accepts TollTags for use of its International Parkway, or for hourly or overnight parking.
