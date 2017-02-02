Driverless shuttle makes stop near Arlington Convention Center

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura Pause

0:52 Arlington police kill wanted man after he ran over an officer during a traffic stop

1:36 It's the love of the cattle

3:10 2005 Cross Plains fire changed town, and volunteer fire department

0:40 Stock Show steers are moving in fast

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

5:46 Mensaje del oficial de policía Daniel Segura a la comunidad hispana de Fort Worth

0:53 Orangutan predicts Super Bowl winner