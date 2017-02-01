Megabus looking for North Texans willing to get married on a bus

Nothing says “I love you” more than a bus ride, right?
Well, whether you agree with that or not, if you’re planning to tie the knot this year and you and your significant other are in the mood for something unusual, you may want to visit the Megabus Facebook page.
The long-distance bus company known for its $1 fares between places such as Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin is sponsoring a contest dubbed “Marry Me on a Megabus.”
The winning couple will get the use of a Megabus that seats up to 80 people to take them to and from the location of their wedding. The ceremony may also be held on the bus, and the winners will be awarded two Megabus tickets that may be used for a honeymoon and $2,500 cash.
The rules are pretty straight forward, but are worth reading closely before applying. For example, the nuptials must take place within 25 miles of a Megabus stop — and that should cover a decent chunk of the Fort Worth and Arlington areas, since there are Megabus stops in east Dallas and Grand Prairie.
Also, entries must be received by Feb. 21 — so if you’re not sure your fiance will go along with the idea, you have time to talk it over during Valentine’s Day dinner! The wedding must take place by Dec. 31.
