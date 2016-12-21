Dallas Cowboys TollTag stickers are selling fast

The Salvation Army isn’t the only organization benefiting from the Dallas Cowboys’ success on the field.
The North Texas Tollway Authority is running out of its special-edition Dallas Cowboys TollTags, a spokesman said. The popular TollTags are placed on car windshields, so area residents can pay tolls electronically.
“We’ve sold more than 17,000 Cowboy TollTags and have about 3,000 left,” said spokesman Michael Rey. “We’ve seen activity pick up and are anticipating more as the team ‘streaks into the playoffs,’ as Tom Landry used to say. It’s not a Salvation Army-type reaction following Zeke’s jump into the giant kettle, but I would hate to see someone miss out on a chance to get these TollTags to celebrate a special season.”
The tollway authority’s announcement comes just days after the Salvation Army experienced a six-figure spike in charitable donations after Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott celebrated a touchdown by jumping into a giant red kettle on display at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The red kettle is an oversized version of the containers often in front of retail stores, where bell ringers invite passers-by to drop in spare change. The Salvation Army uses contributions to feed, clothe and shelter the needy.
Tollway officials are encouraging anyone who wants a Cowboys TollTag to order quickly.
Information on how to open a new account or get a new TollTag for an existing account can be found at the tollway authority’s website: www.ntta.org.
Despite the sudden interest in the Cowboys TollTag, it’s actually not the tollway authority’s bestseller. That distinction belongs to Texas Christian University.
The tollway authority experienced a rush of interest in TollTags featuring the Horned Frogs logo after the 2014 opening of Chisholm Trail Parkway in southwest Fort Worth, and has since sold about 21,000 TCU-purple TollTags.
Specialty TollTags also are available for the Dallas Mavericks and Stars, Texas Rangers, FC Dallas and many Texas universities.
In all, there are more than 4 million active TollTags on car owners’ windshields, according to the North Texas Tollway Authority. The overwhelming majority of TollTags are the generic version featuring the orange sticker with a black, encircled letter T.
But the popularity of specialty stickers is — like the Cowboys’ on-field performance — on the rise.
Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796, @gdickson
