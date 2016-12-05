December dime deal - North Texans can use toll lanes for 10 cents

If you have been avoiding the North Texas toll lanes because you believe they’re expensive, there is a way to try them out for pocket change.
Motorists can pick a day in December to use the so-called TEXPress lanes in Tarrant and Dallas counties for just 10 cents per transaction, as part of a holiday promotion.
“ ‘Tis the season of giving. That's why the LBJ and NTE TEXpress Lanes are offering you the special gift of holiday savings,” said a press release from NTE Mobility Partners, the firm managing the North Tarrant Express lanes.
Motorists much first have a TollTag to take advantage of the offer, which has been dubbed “Your Dime Your Day.” They must then go online and pick their day.
“Simply choose your December day and pay only $0.10 per toll segment. You'll save time, money (and your sanity) in one fell swoop,” according to the NTE folks.
The promotion, which began Monday, continues through Dec. 31.
The driver of each vehicle on a TollTag account can pick his or her own day, but the deal only lasts 24 hours per vehicle.
Oh, and keep in mind the promotion only applies to the toll lanes on North Tarrant Express (Texas 121/183 and Loop 820 in Tarrant County) and LBJ Freeway (Interstate 635 between I-35E and U.S. 75 in the Dallas area). If you drive on any of the other toll roads in the area, you’ll be responsible for paying the published toll rate — which likely will require a whole bunch of dimes, perhaps more than you have in that spare change jar at home.
Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796, @gdickson
Comments