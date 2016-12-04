Getting out of downtown Fort Worth is a challenge in all directions

These days, it takes a lot of effort to get into downtown Fort Worth, with all the road work on Interstate 35W and surrounding streets.
And lately, it also can be a chore to get out.
A few days ago, for example, Fort Worth city officials decided to close two right lanes of East Weatherford Street, creating a massive bottleneck for drivers trying to get to I-35W or Texas 121 “Airport Freeway.” Those are the two main routes to far north Fort Worth, including the AllianceTexas area, as well as North Tarrant County and Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.
“They’re starting to close down all our gateways,” quipped Matt Beard, director of public improvement districts for Downtown Fort Worth Inc., a non-profit organization.
More than 48,150 people work downtown, according to Beard’s organization. During rush hour last week, dozens of motorists formed a single line to try to get out on Weatherford Street. Weatherford is a four-lane road, but in addition to the two right lanes being closed, the left lane was closed for I-35W work.
Only one lane was getting through.
Delays of 10 minutes or more getting out of downtown were common.
The contractor is expected to be out of there by mid-week
Richard Martinez, Fort Worth assistant public works director
In addition to the Weatherford Street obstacles, Spur 280 — traditionally the most popular way into downtown via Fourth and Sixth streets, and out of downtown via Fifth and Seventh streets — is in the midst of a massive reconstruction. The Spur 280 exit from southbound I-35W likely will be closed for at least another five months, and although the entrances to Spur 280 from downtown are open they are laden with construction barriers.
Also, another popular shortcut out of downtown for motorists heading east, Third Street, is under construction with frequent lane closures.
A mistake, in hindsight
In hindsight, city officials say closing so many lanes on Weatherford Street was a mistake, given that the road was one of a shrinking number of options for drivers. The closure began Wednesday and was scheduled to continue through Dec. 16, but city officials now say they’re taking steps to reopen the road by the middle of this week.
The city’s contractor was originally planning to close only one lane but saw more severe concrete damage than originally expected and decided to close the additional lane to take care of the problem, said Richard Martinez, Fort Worth assistant director of public works.
It’s not uncommon for contractors to have some discretion about how many lanes to close, although they are supposed to minimize traffic headaches and “keep the whole area in mind,” he said.
“The contractor is going to finish the holes we have open and then we’re going to move them off,” Martinez said, adding that the Weatherford Street project and related concrete improvements on nearby Belknap Street will resume sometime after the holidays.
“The contractor is expected to be out of there by mid-week,” he said.
Also, a few blocks from where the two right lanes of Weatherford Street are closed, the left lane of the four-lane road is also closed beginning near the Sonic restaurant and Chevron at North Nichols Street. That closure is part of the I-35W makeover, which includes construction of toll lanes that will be accessible on Weatherford Street. It’s scheduled to continue for several months.
Spur 280
Meanwhile, the southbound I-35W exit to Spur 280 — typically the most popular downtown exit for motorists coming from the north — is scheduled to remain closed for about another five months.
Motorists heading into downtown are urged to exit at Belknap Street or Interstate 30, although I-30 access also is a bit clogged with narrow lanes. Contractors on the I-35W project are taking steps to improve access to I-30.
$1.6 billion Cost of improvements to I-35W in Fort Worth.
“We are going to add capacity to the southbound exit to I-30, which is currently one lane, to add a second lane over the next couple of weeks,” said Heather DeLapp, spokeswoman for North Tarrant Infrastructure, the lead developer of the $1.6 billion I-35W makeover.
DeLapp pointed out that Spur 280 is actually open. It’s just the access to Spur 280 from I-35W that’s closed.
Motorists wishing to get out of downtown may use Spur 280, although their path to either I-35W or Texas 121 will take them on a winding adventure through a work zone.
DeLapp urged motorists to be patient for just a few months more.
“All of that area pretty much between Belknap and Spur 280 with the exception of the direct connector that has been built to downtown will be in its final configuration by the summer,” she said. “It’s short-term pain for long-term gain.”
She also noted that a third lane could be added to northbound I-35W at the ramp to 28th Street bridge possibly by Dec. 20.
Third Street bridge
The Third Street bridge work is also a city project.
“This is a city contract to repair spalling (chipping or deterioration of concrete) on the concrete bridge decking as well as railing repair,” Martinez said.
Although the bridge was closed to all traffic on a recent afternoon, workers are generally keeping a lane open in each direction, making it a viable option for getting in and out of downtown.
Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796
