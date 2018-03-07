Diesel tanker overturns, catches fire on a Fort Worth freeway

A diesel tanker overturned and caught fire on a Fort Worth freeway Wednesday morning.
The incident, reported at 10 a.m., prompted 10 police units and three fire units to be dispatched to Interstate 20 near Hemphill Street. The westbound lanes of the freeway were shut down.
Two people were injured, including one with serious but not life-threatening injuries, MedStar reported.
Never miss a local story.
Read More
Although only the tanker was included in a preliminary Fort Worth police accident report, photos posted to Twitter show a second wrecked vehicle as well.
Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74
Comments