A diesel tanker turned over and caught fire in Fort Worth on Wednesday morning.
A diesel tanker turned over and caught fire in Fort Worth on Wednesday morning. Fort Worth Fire Department
A diesel tanker turned over and caught fire in Fort Worth on Wednesday morning. Fort Worth Fire Department

Traffic

Diesel tanker overturns, catches fire on a Fort Worth freeway

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

March 07, 2018 11:25 AM

Fort Worth

A diesel tanker overturned and caught fire on a Fort Worth freeway Wednesday morning.

The incident, reported at 10 a.m., prompted 10 police units and three fire units to be dispatched to Interstate 20 near Hemphill Street. The westbound lanes of the freeway were shut down.

Two people were injured, including one with serious but not life-threatening injuries, MedStar reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Read More

Although only the tanker was included in a preliminary Fort Worth police accident report, photos posted to Twitter show a second wrecked vehicle as well.

More Videos

18-wheeler carrying fertilizer overturns on I-20 in Grand Prairie 43

18-wheeler carrying fertilizer overturns on I-20 in Grand Prairie

Pause
Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light 65

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light

Driving performance declines when texting 67

Driving performance declines when texting

Video: Trooper rescues woman from burning car 120

Video: Trooper rescues woman from burning car

Video: Swerving Big Rig nearly hits Lufkin Police Officers during traffic stop 56

Video: Swerving Big Rig nearly hits Lufkin Police Officers during traffic stop

Arlington officers shoot a man with knife answering 911 hangup call 128

Arlington officers shoot a man with knife answering 911 hangup call

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence 75

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence

Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders 89

Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders

Protesters disrupt Hispanic Chamber of Commerce meeting featuring Sheriff Waybourn 177

Protesters disrupt Hispanic Chamber of Commerce meeting featuring Sheriff Waybourn

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7 30

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7

City cameras in Grand Prairie caught the moment that an 18-wheeler hauling fertilizer tipped over on a flyover ramp near I-20 westbound on Monday. Grand Prairie police reported that the wreck caused the flyover ramp to be shut down for 4 hours to clean up the fertilizer and remove the truck.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

18-wheeler carrying fertilizer overturns on I-20 in Grand Prairie 43

18-wheeler carrying fertilizer overturns on I-20 in Grand Prairie

Pause
Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light 65

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light

Driving performance declines when texting 67

Driving performance declines when texting

Video: Trooper rescues woman from burning car 120

Video: Trooper rescues woman from burning car

Video: Swerving Big Rig nearly hits Lufkin Police Officers during traffic stop 56

Video: Swerving Big Rig nearly hits Lufkin Police Officers during traffic stop

Arlington officers shoot a man with knife answering 911 hangup call 128

Arlington officers shoot a man with knife answering 911 hangup call

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence 75

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence

Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders 89

Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders

Protesters disrupt Hispanic Chamber of Commerce meeting featuring Sheriff Waybourn 177

Protesters disrupt Hispanic Chamber of Commerce meeting featuring Sheriff Waybourn

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7 30

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7

18-wheeler carrying fertilizer overturns on I-20 in Grand Prairie

View More Video