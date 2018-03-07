Diesel tanker overturns, catches fire on a Fort Worth freeway

A diesel tanker overturned and caught fire on a Fort Worth freeway Wednesday morning.

The incident, reported at 10 a.m., prompted 10 police units and three fire units to be dispatched to Interstate 20 near Hemphill Street. The westbound lanes of the freeway were shut down.

Two people were injured, including one with serious but not life-threatening injuries, MedStar reported.

Crews working an MVA on I20 WB at Oak Grove Rd. 2 minor injuries. Tanker loaded with salt water. I20 shut down WB pic.twitter.com/94n3PYEjJu — Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) March 7, 2018

Although only the tanker was included in a preliminary Fort Worth police accident report, photos posted to Twitter show a second wrecked vehicle as well.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74