May 01, 2017 6:44 AM

Fatal crash forces shutdown of I-35E in Carrollton, reports say

By Mark David Smith

CARROLLTON

A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 35E in Carrollton that forced all northbound lanes to be closed early Monday morning, according to police and media reports.

Carrollton police said on Twitter before 5 a.m. that the northbound lanes were closed at Sandy Lake Road after a fatal wreck. Police are investigating it as a DWI crash.

All northbound traffic was being forced onto President George Bush Turnpike, according to police, who also hope to have the interstate open by 7 a.m.

NBC 5 reported that a woman was driving north on I-35E when she struck the median. She and another driver who stopped to help got out of their vehicles, and then another driver struck the stopped vehicles, killing the woman.

The driver tried to run but was taken into custody along with a passenger, according to NBC 5.

