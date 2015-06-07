Video shows McKinney police officer shoving teenage girl to the ground

A police officer in McKinney is on administrative leave after video surfaced showing him manhandling a teenage girl in a swimsuit, police said Sunday.
A seven-minute YouTube clip shows the now-suspended officer, who was called to a disturbance at the Craig Ranch North community pool, using profanity and aggressively throwing a girl in a bathing suit to the ground, face-down. He then appears to pin her down with his knees as she is heard crying out for her mother. See the video, read the rest of the story at wfaa.com
Comments