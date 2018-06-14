Valor the dog fought through a botched euthanasia attempt. That's one brave boy

Lorrie Anding, foster coordinator of Cuz I Matter Animal Rescue in Pflugerville, Texas, says Valor, a blue heeler mix, was euthanized by a city-run shelter in Central Texas before waking up after the botched dose.
By
Sugar Land police rescue woman from sinking SUV

Texas

Sugar Land police rescue woman from sinking SUV

After a woman fell asleep behind the wheel around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, she plunged into a small lake known as a home to snakes and alligators. Several Sugar Land, Texas police jumped into the water to save her.