He launched rocks at a 9-year-old and her mother — with his riding lawnmower, Texas cops say

Police in Santa Fe, Texas say Johnny Manning didn't like the man who pulled up to his house Saturday as Manning mowed his lawn.
As he cut strips in his front yard in the 5900 block of Moore Road, an SUV approached, and stopped out front to let a woman, Manning's roommate, and her 9-year-old daughter out, according to KTRK.
As the woman and her daughter got out of the SUV, Manning steered his riding lawnmower right for his gravel driveway, according to court documents obtained by the station.
As the lawnmower blades started picking up rocks, he spun it around to hurl them toward the SUV, police say. Both his roommate and her daughter were hit with rocks in the face, according to the Galveston Daily News.
The SUV's owner is also the woman's ex-husband, the newspaper reported. His SUV took at least $2,500 in damage, according to police, including two broken windows.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the newspaper, Manning "does not like him."
The owner of the SUV took cellphone video of the incident, which was entered as evidence in the case.
Manning admitted to the attack, and told investigators that he "would do so again if he had the chance," according to the Daily News.
He was arrested by Santa Fe police at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday and charged with injury to a child, assault causing bodily injury and felony criminal mischief, according to jail records. He was transferred to the Galveston County Jail shortly after, before being released on bond.
A dispatcher with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office told McClatchy that he was released Sunday on $46,500 bond. The injury to a child charge and the criminal mischief charges are felonies.
Galveston County court records show that Manning was twice convicted of felony drug possession, in 1990 and 2003, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison each time.
