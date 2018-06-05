Teen was performing sex act on 54-year-old before cutting his throat from ear to ear, Texas cops say

A teenager accused of stabbing a 54-year-old San Antonio man multiple times and cutting his throat had been performing oral sex on the man moments before the attack, according to police.
Job Israel Davila-Rangel, 17, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. He was booked into the Bexar County Jail early Saturday morning on $75,000 bond.
According to the San Antonio Express-News, Rangel told Bexar County Sheriff's deputies he was performing oral sex on 54-year-old Gonzalo Molina just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday when "something came over him."
Davila-Rangel is accused of stabbing Molina multiple times in a house along the 300 block of West Mally Boulevard on the city's Far South Side, and cutting his throat "from ear to ear," according to a police report obtained by the newspaper.
Molina, who was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition, survived the attack despite the multiple stab wounds to his chest and neck, and told police Davila-Rangel "became wild with no warning" before stabbing him.
Davila-Rangel admitted stabbing Molina, according to the report.
According to KENS, before Davila-Rangel stabbed him, Molina had "decided what he was doing was not right."
No charges were filed against Molina because in Texas, the legal age for consent is 17.
