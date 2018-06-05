This Texan didn't wait long to claim a $30 million Texas Lotto jackpot

That didn't take long.
One lucky Texan who just weeks ago bought a Texas Lotto ticket that matched all the winning numbers for a $30.25 million jackpot has already claimed the prize.
The ticket was sold at a Houston convenience store and claimed by a Houston resident who asked to remain anonymous, Texas Lottery officials announced Tuesday.
Since the winner chose the cash value option, he or she received less than the $30 million prize, walking away instead with $20.3 million.
“We want to congratulate our first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2018,” Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said after the news was announced that there was a winner. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize.
"We look forward to meeting you.”
This jackpot first began as a $5 million prize in December and rolled over 42 times before someone matched all the numbers in a May 16 drawing.
The ticket was sold at MJ's All Season Food Store at 15935-A Lee Road and now that store is eligible for a $308,766.64 retailer bonus.
The winning numbers: 20-24-27-37-39-41.
