Cars swerve to avoid woman found sleeping on FM 1093 in Fulshear, Texas

A Northwest school district school bus carrying 18 schoolchildren crashed Tuesday afternoon near Justin and several elementary students were injured. A parent recalls her experience trying to find out if her children were on the bus that crashed.
Officers in Houston, Texas, were filmed on Saturday, May 19, during a traffic stop in which they ordered four individuals to exit a vehicle and at one point ordered a woman to put her hands up saying, “Pretend like we’re going to shoot you.”
A physics teacher in Dallas County is showing forgiveness to a student who assaulted him, pushing him in the face, in a viral cellphone shot video taken by a another student at Cedar Hill High School on Tuesday, May 8.
After a woman fell asleep behind the wheel around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, she plunged into a small lake known as a home to snakes and alligators. Several Sugar Land, Texas police jumped into the water to save her.
On the morning of Wednesday, April 25, police say 19-year-old Louis Nickerson burst through the door of an apartment where his ex-girlfriend Clarissa Riojas and her younger sister stayed. He shot Riojas to death then shot and killed himself
Jamie Hulit, of Mountain Home, Texas, renames every animal she fosters as a way of giving them a new lease on life. This is the story of Beaux Tox the dog, who has a facial deformity due to lack of room in his mother's womb
At the African Savannah exhibit, Fort Worth Zoo visitors can feed giraffes, watch hippos glide through a pool, play peek-a-boo with meerkats and talk to a variety of other animals, bird and fish. The exhibit's grand opening is on April 21.
Mexican cartel leader Rafael Caro-Quintero has been named to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for his role in the 1985 murder of a DEA agent. A reward of up to $20 million is being offered for any information on Caro-Quintero.