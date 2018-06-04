Mom at Six Flags says family asked a kid to move his butt. Then came the racial slur

Angela Gomez says she was at Six Flags Fiesta Texas over the weekend when her family was attacked with a racial slur — and then told to go back to Mexico.
The slur came after her family asked a woman's child to sit down on a picnic table's bench and to "not put his butt where people eat," Gomez posted to Facebook on Saturday.
"We had reserved those tables and they asked if they could sit and eat there," she posted. "We of course told them absolutely no problem ... "
But after Gomez's family asked the kid to sit on the bench instead of the table, "they got crazy," Gomez wrote.
The Texas mom told KENS5 that her aunt had asked the kid to move from the tabletop because their family was about to eat.
A man who was with the child responded initially with "he's just a kid," Gomez told the TV station — but then the slurs began, and they were caught on video.
In the video posted to Facebook — warning: slurs and swearing can be heard — a woman in sunglasses and an orange bikini top is heard saying "wetback" after someone tells her to "say it again ... say it again."
The woman puts her face right up to the camera before using the slur. Other families and kids are seen in the picnic area during the confrontation.
Gomez then tells the woman to "go to hell" and leave (with expletive language), and the video ends. The video has been seen more than 900,000 times.
"Racism is alive and well this lady had the audacity to call us wetbacks telling us to go back to Mexico," Gomez posted to Facebook.
"It is sad that people still think that way,” Gomez told KENS5. “Like what brought us to this? Why is it okay all of a sudden for people to say those things in public where children are at."
Gomez told McClatchy that she is waiting for someone with Six Flags' corporate office to contact her. She said she spoke with the supervisor on duty when the incident occurred.
"She (the supervisor) has apologized," Gomez said, but she has not been offered a refund. Her biggest concern, she says, is that none of the employees nearby called security or offered assistance. "It wasn’t till about 10 minutes later that a girl working in the cabanas asked us what happened."
Six Flags released the following statement to KENS5:
"We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior and deeply regret that this exchange took place in our park." The amusement park is in San Antonio.
A screenshot obtained by Hill Country Breaking News shows a comment from someone who says she saw the incident happen.
The commenter, Marquita Eleby, says in the comment that the woman who used the slur was originally "being way cool and trying to get away," but "finally snapped back." The comment says Gomez' post does not include details about what happened before the video.
Gomez told McClatchy she believes the comment came from a fake account. She updated her post to say, "And for the LAST time: Marquita Eleby was NOT there during this! Plain and simple," Gomez posted. "She blocked me after her comment so I couldn’t see it nor her profile."
This incident is part of a string of recent racially-driven incidents to surface on social media.
In May, a Korean-American man who was "driving too slow" was at the receiving end of a racist rant in California: “This is not your f–king country," the woman said in a video. "Oh my God, Chinese ugly, ugly...”
Also last month, a New York attorney was caught on video while confronting Spanish-speaking workers outside of his office — "What country are you from? Who are you? I'm gonna call the police," he is heard saying.
And in Montana, a Border Patrol agent was caught on video detaining two Americans after he heard them speaking Spanish.
