President Trump visits Texas to give condolences, raise money

President Donald Trump is in Texas today, reaching out to families of students killed in the deadly Santa Fe school shooting — and raising campaign cash.
He first heads to Houston, where he plans to meet with Santa Fe families "to personally offer his condolences and support," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told media.
There, he also is expected to participate in a roundtable with supporters.
After that, the president will attend a fundraiser in Houston geared to benefit the National Republican Senatorial Committee before moving on to a fundraising reception in Dallas.
Tickets to the Dallas event are as high as $50,000 per couple or $35,000 per person. Funds raised there are expected to go to both the Republican National Committee and Trump's re-election campaign.
This is the second visit Trump has made to Dallas recently, appearing earlier this month at the National Rifle Association's annual gathering. There he told members that Second Amendment rights "will never, ever be under siege as long as I'm your president."
His visit comes one day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled a school safety plan geared to make Texas schools safer.
The Santa Fe shooting earlier this month is the worst school shooting since the Valentine's Day shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. There, after 17 people were killed, parents of those killed and surviving students began calling on lawmakers to bring about gun law reforms.
As for the Texas shooting, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student, is being held without bond in the Galveston County jail on charges of capital murder.
Comments