Emergency workers at the scene where a Northwest ISD school bus carrying students from Justin Elementary School was involved in a crash about 3:30pm Tuesday, May 29, 2018. The crash occurred at the intersection of FM 407 and Bill Cook Road west of Justin, Texas. At least seven students were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Star-Telegram via AP Rodger Mallison
7 students injured in school bus accident

The Associated Press

May 29, 2018 07:53 PM

JUSTIN, Texas

Seven students were injured when their school bus swerved out of control on a rural road and toppled into a roadside ditch.

The Northwest Independent School District said 18 students from Justin Elementary School were in the bus when the accident happened about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on Farm-to-Market Road 407, about 5 miles west of Justin and 23 miles north of Fort Worth.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the students were taken to a hospital for examinations, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The two-lane road is straight at that point, and DPS Lt. Lonny Haschel said the bus driver apparently overcorrected when the right front wheel slipped off the pavement and lost control of the bus, toppling it onto its side in the ditch.

