Texas man accused of trying to get rid of cocaine in one of the worst places

Here's something you don't see often on police reports.

A Mineral Wells man taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated is also accused of trying to get rid of his cocaine while handcuffed in the back of a patrol car.

Jail records identified the suspect as Ken Clay Fulbright, 28.

Three other men who were with Fulbright early Sunday face charges of public intoxication.

The unusual call came in shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Fort Worth Highway.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle with the engine running stopped in a lane of traffic with a driver sitting inside eating a hamburger. The other suspects were asleep, according to a police report.

The officer questioned the driver, who was given a field sobriety test after the officer said he smelled alcohol.

The suspect was taken into custody, handcuffed and placed in the backseat of the patrol car.

While there, the suspect reached into his backpocket, got out his wallet and took out a small clear plastic bag, police said.

He is accused of ripping open the bag and trying to get rid of a white substance. A presumptive drug test of the substance indicated in was cocaine.

Fulbright was released from the Parker County Jail Monday after posting $19,500 bail.

He faces charges of drug possession and driving while intoxicated, and also a charge of tampering with physical evidence.