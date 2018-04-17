In this 1990 file photo, first lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in Washington. A family spokesman said Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92.
In this 1990 file photo, first lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in Washington. A family spokesman said Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. Doug Mills, File AP Photo
In this 1990 file photo, first lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in Washington. A family spokesman said Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. Doug Mills, File AP Photo

Texas

'She will forever be in our hearts': Social media reacts to Barbara Bush's death

By Jordan Ray

jray@star-telegram.com

April 17, 2018 07:23 PM

After a period of failing health, former first lady Barbara Bush died Tuesday at 92 years old, and social media quickly filled with an outpouring of support for her acts of kindness.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

A swath of Star-Telegram readers also took to social media to give their condolences.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush died on April 17 just days after she announced that she would stop receiving treatment for her failing health. She’s the second woman to be both wife and mother of a U.S. president. Alexa Ard/McClatchy

  Comments  