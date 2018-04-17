'She will forever be in our hearts': Social media reacts to Barbara Bush's death

After a period of failing health, former first lady Barbara Bush died Tuesday at 92 years old, and social media quickly filled with an outpouring of support for her acts of kindness.

The world is a little dimmer today with the loss of First Lady Barbara Bush. While we pray for her family during this tough time, we can be thankful for her example of leadership, her passion for literacy, and her service to our country. Her legacy will live on. — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) April 18, 2018

Statement by President George W. Bush on the passing of Mrs. Barbara Bush: https://t.co/PwYs9SHwo3 pic.twitter.com/FZMcRwv0Ve — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) April 18, 2018

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4NzyjxqAFM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Our thoughts are with the Bush family as they grieve the loss of former first lady Barbara. She will forever be in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/b4EE4s2fIu — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 18, 2018

Rest In Peace Mrs. Barbara Bush.

You were a beautiful light in this world and I am forever thankful for your friendship. pic.twitter.com/yuZvQ7o8aH — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 17, 2018

My grandmother didn't just live life; she lived it well. And the sorrow of her loss is softened by the knowledge of her impact on our family and our country. I will miss you, Ganny—but know we will see you again. 2/2 — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) April 17, 2018

Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 17, 2018

First Lady Barbara Bush was dedicated to our state and devoted to our country. I'm joining Texans and Americans everywhere in keeping her family in our thoughts during this time. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 18, 2018

Statement from the Obamas on Barbara Bush pic.twitter.com/wcNvRd9Zn5 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) April 18, 2018

Statement from #Astros president Reid Ryan on the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush pic.twitter.com/Kz9o3tmU3R — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 18, 2018

A swath of Star-Telegram readers also took to social media to give their condolences.