Coolers and phone chargers? You can stock up on 'emergency' items next tax holiday

By Stephen English

April 17, 2018 01:11 PM

In the upcoming sales tax holiday covering emergency preparation supplies, you can stock up on a few items that would come in handy any time — like cellphone chargers and household batteries — without paying sales tax.

In fact, throw in a few other things you can get tax free, such as a portable radio, a cooler, reusable ice packs (all less than $75) and a portable generator (less than $3,000), and you're ready for an outdoor party.

"The severe weather we had last year — particularly Hurricane Harvey — was a stark reminder that Texans should be prepared for emergencies at all times," Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a news release.

"This tax holiday allows people to save money while ensuring they have the supplies they need before an emergency situation occurs."

Other items that will be tax-exempt include emergency ladders and hurricane shutters (less than $300), along with manual can openers, fire extinguishers, first-aid kits and portable lights, according to the comptroller's office.

Click here for a complete list of exempt items, along with some non-exempt items.

