Justin resident claims $1 million Texas Two Step lottery prize

A Justin resident is the state' s newest millionaire, due to the Texas Two Step.
The Denton County resident, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all four white ball numbers — and the bonus ball — in the April 2 lottery drawing.
He or she bought the ticket at Super Saver Foods on West 1st Street in Justin and cashed out $1,025,007 in winnings.
The winning numbers: 8, 9, 34 and 35 on the white balls. The bonus ball was 21.
The odds of winning this jackpot prize was one in 1.8 million, according to the Texas Lottery.
In the Texas Two Step drawing, jackpots start at $200,000 and grow each time no one picks all the lucky numbers. The game's drawings are Monday and Thursday nights at 10:12 p.m.
This is the latest North Texas big lottery win.
Last week, a player who chose to remain anonymous won $3 million from the $750 Million Winner's Circle scratch-off game. The ticket was bought at QuickTrip #965 at 3201 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth.
Earlier that week, it was announced that a Haltom City resident won the $5 Set for Life scratch-off game, taking the cash value and walking away with $1,999,446.80. That ticket was sold at the 4 Star Quick Pantry #2, 1325 Beach St. in Fort Worth.
A Little Elm resident in Denton County last month claimed $1 million for winning the top prize in the $100 Million Texas Riches scratch-off lottery game.
A week before that, a Fort Worth resident claimed a $1 million jackpot from the $1,000,000 Big Money scratch-off.
And in February, a Burleson resident claimed $1 million in the $100 Million Texas Riches scratch-off lottery game.
All the winners chose to remain anonymous, which is allowed under a new state law that went into effect last year that allows Texans who claim lottery prizes worth $1 million or more to prevent any personal information from being released to the public.
Comments