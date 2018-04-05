Denton jewelry store robber escapes with jewels, cash

A robber fled a jewelry store in downtown Denton with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry on Wednesday morning, according to authorities in Denton.

At about 10:20 a.m., police received a silent alarm call from First People’s Jewelers at 117 N. Elm St. on the courthouse square, Denton police said.

Employees told police that the robber had pointed a black handgun at them. Employees said the robber asked for cash and then had them open several cabinets.

The suspect removed the jewelry from the cabinets and then left. Police said it is unknown if he got into a vehicle once he left the store or if anyone assisted him in the robbery.

Witnesses described the robber as a black male about 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Denton police spokesman Daniel Kizer said that investigators are working to contact anyone who might have been in the area at the time of the robbery and that the value of the items stolen was being determined.

"It's estimated the suspect took around $800 cash," said Kizer. "They will have to do inventory before they can give an estimate on the jewelry loss."

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Denton police at 940-349-7241.





