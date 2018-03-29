Man arrested in deadly Texas apartment complex shooting

Authorities in suburban Dallas have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in which one person was killed and three others were wounded.
Police in Plano say the shooting occurred Thursday morning and described it as an isolated incident.
Thursday evening, authorities arrested 18-year old Franklin Lee Barnes in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Investigators say additional charges are expected.
Police say at least one of the victims was targeted but the motive for the shooting was unknown.
The victims were found in an apartment and also in the parking lot of the complex.
The name of the person killed was not immediately released by authorities. The three others suffered non-life threatening injuries.
