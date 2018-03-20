Second suspicious package found at FedEx facility in Austin area

Police and investigators from other agencies are at a FedEx facility near Austin-Bergstrom Airport on a suspicious package call that came in about five hours after a device detonated at another FedEx facility in Schertz, TX., according to published reports.
The call in Austin came in about 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, while the call in Schertz came in about 1 a.m.
At a news conference at about noon, an Austin police spokeswoman said the scene there had been secured and that officials were investigating.
She asked that people call 911 if they got a delivery that they were not expecting or if they saw anything out of the ordinary or that made them feel uncomfortable.
The scene was still active, the police spokeswoman said.
Police did not have any information detailing the initial call or what made the package seem suspicious.
The investigation had not impacted airport operations, according to reporting by Star-Telegram media partner WFAA.
Bomb technicians were working on the package, said Brian Manley, Austin's interim police chief, according to WFAA.
This FedEx Ground location is in the 4100 block of McKinney Falls Parkway, which was closed between Burleson Road and Aspen Glenn Boulevard, west of U.S. 183, WFAA reported.
The package at the Schertz FedEx facility exploded on an automatic conveyor belt, NBCDFW.com reported.
The building was evacuated after the explosion. One worker was treated for minor injuries related to a ringing in her ears and then released, multiple news sources reported.
FedEx issued a statement Tuesday afternoon suggesting that it had found evidence related to whoever shipped the packages and turned that over to authorities, The Washington Post reported.
“We have provided law enforcement responsible for this investigation extensive evidence related to these packages and the individual that shipped them collected from our advanced technology security systems,” the FedEx statement said.
Manley told Austin City Council members Tuesday that all fragments of the Austin bombs have been sent to Quantico, Va., where federal forensic specialists are working to reassemble the bombs and determine what type of explosive was used, the Austin American-Statesman reported.
Investigators have been searching for and gathering evidence about one or more suspects who have detonated devices in Austin since March 2. Two people have been killed and four others injured during four detonations in Austin.
Police have blamed the explosions on a serial bomber or bombers and they suspect, but have not verified, that the explosions are somehow linked. Austin police reported Tuesday that they had received 420 suspicious package calls in 24 hours and more than 1,200 such calls since March 12, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
More than 500 federal agents from a number of different agencies are helping local authorities investigate, the Journal story said.
Authorities initially believed the detonations might be racially motivated because the two who were killed by the bombings were from African-American families and another person injured was Hispanic, and they appeared to be targeting specific residents or residences. But Sunday's bombing involved a tripwire, injured two white men and was seemingly supposed to detonate at random.
Chief Manley said police are still trying to understand what ideology or motivation is behind the bombings.
A reward of more than $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible is being offered.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
