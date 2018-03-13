William Perkins, 65, was arrested for allegedly showing pornographic images during a class he was teaching at Chapel Hill High School in Texas on March 1.
William Perkins, 65, was arrested for allegedly showing pornographic images during a class he was teaching at Chapel Hill High School in Texas on March 1. Smith County Sheriff’s Office
William Perkins, 65, was arrested for allegedly showing pornographic images during a class he was teaching at Chapel Hill High School in Texas on March 1. Smith County Sheriff’s Office

Texas

Teacher’s laptop screen saver cycled through images during class. They were porn, Texas cops say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 13, 2018 02:51 PM

William Perkins’ screen saver cycled through images on the machine’s hard drive during a class he was teaching at Chapel Hill (Texas) High School on March 1.

That wouldn’t have been a problem if those images weren’t pornographic.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit made public by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the East Texas school’s resource deputy, Windy Savering got a report from two of Perkins’ students that the images plainly visible in class that day were sexually explicit. Several students in the class recorded the episode with smartphones as one suggestive image gave way to another, then another, and reported Perkins to school administrators, the affidavit said.

Perkins turned himself in to Smith County Sheriff’s deputies Monday and was released on bond the same day, facing one charge of distributing or displaying harmful material to minors, according to jail records. He was released on a $25,000 bond for the Class A misdemeanor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The affidavit states that as Savering seized Perkins’ laptop, the 65-year-old English teacher “attempted to take the laptop from her and told her that she could not have it,” which led her to believe that the images showing “intercourse and other acts” shown during class may not have been all the explicit material on the computer.

 

Authorities found “a large amount of pornography,” both photos and videos, on the laptop’s hard drive, according to the affidavit.

The Tyler Morning Telegraph reported that Perkins could face up to a year in jail or a fine of up to $4,000 if convicted. Chapel Hill is a town of less than 1,000 less than 10 miles east of Tyler.

Perkins was a dual-credit teacher at Tyler Junior College who also taught high school seniors who were eligible for college credits within Chapel Hill ISD, according to KETK.

More Videos

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 124

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

Pause
Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked 82

Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked

Know everything about Texas? Can you correctly answer all of these trivia questions? 117

Know everything about Texas? Can you correctly answer all of these trivia questions?

'You won't have to worry about bump stock,' Trump says to Cornyn at bipartisan meeting 180

"You won't have to worry about bump stock," Trump says to Cornyn at bipartisan meeting

See the biggest smile from a Texas girl as her doll, that was lost in Harvey, is returned 59

See the biggest smile from a Texas girl as her doll, that was lost in Harvey, is returned

Not sure what Texas' elected politicians actually do? Here are explanations 186

Not sure what Texas' elected politicians actually do? Here are explanations

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light 65

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 100

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 74

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 35

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

In its annual report, Pornhub.com reveals which state watches the most porn and what viewers look for. Neil Nakahodo and Aaron RandleThe Kansas City Star

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 124

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

Pause
Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked 82

Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked

Know everything about Texas? Can you correctly answer all of these trivia questions? 117

Know everything about Texas? Can you correctly answer all of these trivia questions?

'You won't have to worry about bump stock,' Trump says to Cornyn at bipartisan meeting 180

"You won't have to worry about bump stock," Trump says to Cornyn at bipartisan meeting

See the biggest smile from a Texas girl as her doll, that was lost in Harvey, is returned 59

See the biggest smile from a Texas girl as her doll, that was lost in Harvey, is returned

Not sure what Texas' elected politicians actually do? Here are explanations 186

Not sure what Texas' elected politicians actually do? Here are explanations

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light 65

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 100

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 74

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 35

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

View More Video