Drashaydrian Hunter first eluded East Texas law enforcement officials in this condition in November 2017.
Texas

Suspected carjacker going by ‘Stinky Butt’ is becoming a slippery suspect in East Texas

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 09, 2018 01:34 PM

Drashaydrian Hunter, 26, is making quite the name for himself — because of his nickname.

And considering that Hunter is currently on the run from authorities in East Texas, that probably isn’t a very desirable thing for the suspected carjacker.

See, Hunter goes by “Stinky Butt,” as the Jacksonville (Texas) Police Department noted in a news release detailing his most recent slip from the law.

He was spotted Wednesday afternoon walking around Lincoln Park wearing a black hoodie and black jeans, and took off running into a wooded area near the park. An anonymous tipster gave police an idea of “Stinky Butt’s” whereabouts.

Jacksonville police brought in a helicopter and canine units, according to the release, but not even then could they sniff out “Stinky Butt.”

He first evaded authorities in the nearby town of Van, just outside Tyler, in November. According to KLTV, he gave police from those two cities the slip after taking off from a hospital wheelchair following a crash involving a stolen vehicle.

Police say Hunter is the suspect in that carjacking and sustained injuries to his face, but was also photographed by police wearing a neck brace as a result of the incident, which occurred on Nov. 30, 2017.

stinkybutt
Drashaydrian “Stinky Butt” Hunter, 26.
Jacksonville (Texas) Police Department Courtesy

Hunter initially gave police his brother’s name when he was taken into custody and at the hospital.

“He handcuffed him in the front, the officer got distracted for a second, and the person jumped up and ran from the emergency room back toward South Baxter,” Van Police Chief John Brown told the news station at the time. “The officer may have been sorting through all those things that happened in his mind, so it’s easy to get distracted.”

According to the Jacksonville Police Department release, Hunter, a.k.a. “Stinky Butt” has warrants for his arrest in Kauffman, Van Zandt and Smith counties.

His warrant in Jacksonville was issued Nov. 30 and pertains to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said Jacksonville Police Capt. Robert Mitchell.

The Jacksonville Progress reported in December 2016 that Hunter was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of a building, and in 2010 for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Police will have to wait a while longer to crack the case of “Stinky Butt.”

 

