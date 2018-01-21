Texas

SUV fleeing from police in suburban Dallas crashes; 3 killed

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018

GRAPEVINE, Texas

A police chase in suburban Dallas has turned deadly when an SUV being pursued by officers crashed, killing three men inside the vehicle.

Grapevine police say they suspected the driver was drunk.

Authorities say the driver lost control, rolled down an embankment and landed in the northbound lanes of a highway. It appears the three men were ejected as the vehicle rolled.

The chase started about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in Haltom City, when officers tried to pull over the SUV, then headed northeast for about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) before the driver lost control in a construction area.

Names of the victims haven't been immediately released.

