Fake dealer planned to steal customer's weed money. It didn't work out, police say

1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? Pause

0:26 OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star

1:03 Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing

3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

1:19 Registering to vote in Texas might be overwhelming, so we broke it down for you

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

0:31 What's the deal with these courtside Mavs fans going crazy for easy victory over Orlando?

0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

0:34 It's no winter wonderland, but DFW did get a sprinkling of snowflakes