Fake dealer planned to steal customer's weed money. It didn't work out, police say

"No, this is not a made up story," the Waco Police Department wrote on Facebook Thursday.
It's a case that has Waco police searching for one teen with a gun, and hoping the other teen involved "makes some better and more legal career choices in the future," said the investigating sergeant.
One teenage boy set up a fake drug deal Wednesday night at a local high school's track, planning to run off with his more "heavyset" customer's weed money.
But it didn't work out quite the way he planned.
The customer pulled a gun on the would-be thief and stole his cell phone instead, police say. According to the post, police responded to the intersection of 60th Street and Glasgow Drive, where Tennyson Middle School is located and are classifying the incident as aggravated robbery.
Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton said the suspect is a black male, 15-16 years old with an Afro. He is around 5'2'' and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
The victim, who originally planned to rob the suspect, originally told police he knew the suspect from school. He then said he didn't know the suspect's name — that he only had it on Facebook and Instagram — and without his phone, the only item stolen in the robbery, he couldn't identify the suspect.
The teen who set up the fake drug deal was not arrested and will not face any charges, Swanton said. He was "released back to the safety of his grandparents," according to the Waco Police Department Facebook post.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817
